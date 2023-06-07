Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF – Get Rating) was down 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$28.69 and last traded at C$28.69. Approximately 325 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 269 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.15.

Rubis Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.29.

About Rubis

Rubis SCA engages in downstream oil and chemical processing. It operates through the Retail and Marketing segment, and the Support and Services segment. The Retail and Marketing segment is involved in the trading and distribution of fuels, lubricants, liquefied gases, and bitumen. The Support and Services segment houses all infrastructure, transportation, supply and services activities, supporting the development of downstream distribution and marketing activities.

