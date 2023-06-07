Rural Funds Group (OTC:RFNDF) Trading Up 7.1%

Rural Funds Group (OTC:RFNDF – Get Rating) was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 1.20 and last traded at 1.20. Approximately 3,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 2,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.12.
The company’s 50-day moving average is 1.30 and its 200-day moving average is 1.52.
About Rural Funds Group
Rural Funds Group is an agricultural Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX under the code RFF. RFF owns a diversified portfolio of Australian agricultural assets which are leased predominantly to corporate agricultural operators. RFF targets distribution growth of 4% per annum by owning and improving farms that are leased to good counterparties.
