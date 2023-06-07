S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Shares Up 2.4%

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 132.90 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 132.90 ($1.65). 448,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,177,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129.80 ($1.61).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.11) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 142.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 178.88. The company has a market cap of £763.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -492.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.35.

In related news, insider Christopher S. Martin sold 2,087,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.67), for a total transaction of £2,797,898.56 ($3,478,242.86). Company insiders own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

