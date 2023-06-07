Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Major Shareholder Corp Srb Buys 25,400 Shares

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Srb bought 25,400 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.72 per share, with a total value of $1,872,488.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,785,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,644,900.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corp Srb also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

On Thursday, June 1st, Corp Srb purchased 6,800 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.78 per share, for a total transaction of $494,904.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Corp Srb acquired 6,135 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.08 per share, with a total value of $448,345.80.

On Friday, May 26th, Corp Srb purchased 1,348 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.87 per share, with a total value of $96,880.76.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Corp Srb purchased 26,651 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,927,666.83.

On Monday, May 22nd, Corp Srb purchased 8,789 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.80 per share, for a total transaction of $639,839.20.

Safety Insurance Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $75.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.71 and a 1 year high of $99.75.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safety Insurance Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAFT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 121,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 423.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 10,703 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,721,000 after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.