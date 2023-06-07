Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,027 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 3.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 7.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sanmina by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of SANM opened at $54.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.12 and its 200-day moving average is $58.40. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $38.36 and a 12 month high of $69.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sanmina announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

