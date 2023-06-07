Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $24.45

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.45 and traded as low as $24.11. Santa Cruz County Bank shares last traded at $24.75, with a volume of 9,158 shares.

Santa Cruz County Bank Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $207.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.38.

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.47 million during the quarter.

About Santa Cruz County Bank

Santa Cruz County Bank engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land and Construction, Commercial and Industrial, Agricultural Land, Real Estate and Production, and Consumer. The company was founded by Richard Alderson, Kenneth R.

