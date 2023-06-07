Sareum (LON:SAR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Sareum (LON:SAR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 304 ($3.78) price target on the stock.

SAR opened at GBX 132.50 ($1.65) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 113.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 102.01. Sareum has a fifty-two week low of GBX 55.10 ($0.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 237.50 ($2.95). The firm has a market capitalization of £90.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3,250.00 and a beta of -0.55.

Sareum Holdings plc, a specialist drug development company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic drugs for cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops small molecule therapeutic drugs based on its Sareum Kinase Inhibitor Library drug discovery platform. The company's product pipeline includes Checkpoint Kinase 1, Aurora+FLT3 kinase, and TYK2/JAK1 kinase.

