Sareum (LON:SAR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Sareum (LON:SAR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 304 ($3.78) price target on the stock.
Sareum Price Performance
SAR opened at GBX 132.50 ($1.65) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 113.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 102.01. Sareum has a fifty-two week low of GBX 55.10 ($0.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 237.50 ($2.95). The firm has a market capitalization of £90.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3,250.00 and a beta of -0.55.
About Sareum
Recommended Stories
- Is American Airlines a Good Stock to Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- It Is Not Too Late To “Git” On Board With GitLab
- Is Frontline’s 20% Dividend Too Good To Be True?
- Hospitality’s Rebound Has A Table At Cracker Barrel
Receive News & Ratings for Sareum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sareum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.