Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) Trading Up 3.5%

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Rating) rose 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 26,345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 44,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Satellogic Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Satellogic during the 1st quarter worth $6,420,000. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Satellogic in the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Satellogic in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Satellogic in the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Satellogic by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 52,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 9,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

Satellogic Company Profile

Satellogic Inc builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications.

