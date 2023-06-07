SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $322.93.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of SBA Communications

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $310,556,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,189,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,689,000 after acquiring an additional 874,947 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 294.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,432,000 after buying an additional 594,994 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 13.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,396,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,729,000 after purchasing an additional 407,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 16,429.2% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 392,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 390,030 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBA Communications stock opened at $223.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.01. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 65.46 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $218.61 and a fifty-two week high of $356.59.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 99.42%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

