Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP reduced its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,608 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 248.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,287,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,643 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,490 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,734,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 61.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,270,000 after acquiring an additional 604,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,475,349,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average of $30.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $32.35.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.