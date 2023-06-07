Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Truist Financial

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SAIC. StockNews.com raised shares of Science Applications International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.80.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International Stock Up 0.5 %

Science Applications International stock opened at $103.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.06. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $83.68 and a fifty-two week high of $117.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.47.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $129,416.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $129,416.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $2,817,066.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,052,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,589,623 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth about $30,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.