SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT) Stock Price Up 0.2%

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 90.80 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 90.20 ($1.12). 1,375,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 1,319,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90 ($1.12).

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £992.20 million, a PE ratio of 1,288.57 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 90.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 94.20.

About SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

