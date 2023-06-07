Sean Michael Walters Sells 6,502 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $652,345.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 193,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,440,342.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sean Michael Walters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Sean Michael Walters sold 1,111 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $122,532.19.

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG opened at $101.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.21 and a beta of 0.95. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $120.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.29 million. On average, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DDOG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Datadog by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 511,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,579,000 after acquiring an additional 90,619 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 329.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

