Sei Investments Co. Acquires 29,021 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,021 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 25.0% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,118 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the third quarter worth $595,000. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the third quarter worth $2,674,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Antero Resources by 6.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,212 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 10.3% in the third quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,449,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 941,832 shares in the company, valued at $19,844,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of AR opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 3.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.67.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.24%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet raised Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.08.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

Featured Articles

