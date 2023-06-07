Sei Investments Co. Acquires 52,696 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,608 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 52,696 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YELP. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Yelp by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yelp by 328.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,388 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 57,024 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Yelp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 96,256 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Yelp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,958,832 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $53,553,000 after buying an additional 55,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Yelp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 452,387 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $12,368,000 after buying an additional 16,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YELP. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Yelp Stock Up 4.3 %

In other Yelp news, insider Carmen Orr sold 8,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $258,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,503.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Carmen Orr sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $258,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,503.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 7,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $213,630.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,115,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,788 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,835 over the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE YELP opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.40 and a beta of 1.45. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $39.26.

Yelp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yelp, Inc engages in the business of operating a community-driven platform that connects people with great local businesses. The company was founded by Jeremy Stoppelman and Russell Simmons in July 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.