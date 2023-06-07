Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,065 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 819,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,581,000 after acquiring an additional 26,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 153,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of MTH stock opened at $128.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $130.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.03. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $491,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,042.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total value of $249,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $747,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $491,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,042.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,400 shares of company stock worth $926,077. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meritage Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

