Sei Investments Co. Buys 95,736 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,097,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,736 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BGC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in BGC Partners by 8,382.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 16,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 16,178 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BGC Partners Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of BGCP stock opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.64. BGC Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $5.51.

BGC Partners Announces Dividend

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $532.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.40 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 47.88% and a net margin of 2.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BGC Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

