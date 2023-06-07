Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,495 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,385.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,151,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,229 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,086 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,792,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,152 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,338,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 3,000 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $197,085.00.

WPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($58.43) price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.56.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $46.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.58. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,065.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,267.83.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.87 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 64.08% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

