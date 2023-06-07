Sei Investments Co. Has $4.48 Million Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 409.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,316 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth about $3,903,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 159.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.18.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 5.3 %

NYSE WSM opened at $123.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.66 and a 52 week high of $176.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.62.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.