Sei Investments Co. Has $4.66 Million Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,505 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,400,000 after buying an additional 30,879 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,323 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 2.8 %

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.49. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $32.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on URBN shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Outfitters

In other news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 16,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $500,964.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 16,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $500,964.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 16,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Profile

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Featured Articles

