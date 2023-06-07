Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 854,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,010 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,167,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,352,000 after buying an additional 1,229,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,637,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,332 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,918,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,013,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,178,000 after purchasing an additional 353,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 17,899,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,690,000 after buying an additional 93,358 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,649,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,667,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Genworth Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a "hold" rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

