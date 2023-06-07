Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 83.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 140,667 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $347,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. American Trust lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 1.6 %

AXON opened at $194.88 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.01 and a 12 month high of $229.95. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 103.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.82 and a 200 day moving average of $198.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $343.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 10.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

AXON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Hadi Partovi purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $190.75 per share, with a total value of $1,907,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 388,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,166,842.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $231,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hadi Partovi purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $190.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,907,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 388,817 shares in the company, valued at $74,166,842.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 20,250 shares of company stock worth $3,957,700 and sold 98,343 shares worth $21,267,844. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

