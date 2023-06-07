Sei Investments Co. Sells 352,237 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 85.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 352,237 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.40.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $92.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.76, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.30. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $95.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $262.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.14 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste management. It operates through the Eastern Region and Western Region geographical segments. The Eastern region segment involves the transfer, landfill, processing, and recycling assets serviced by collection operations. The Western region segment consists of waste sheds in western New York, which include the Ithaca, Elmira, Oneonta, Lowville, Potsdam, Geneva, Auburn, Rochester, Dunkirk, Jamestown and Olean markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.