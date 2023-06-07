Sei Investments Co. Sells 5,432 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,432 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $763,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $165.09 on Wednesday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $167.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $254.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.89 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 19.49%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,901. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,901. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,450.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,796 shares of company stock worth $11,176,647 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

