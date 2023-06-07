Sei Investments Co. Sells 5,536 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,536 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in XPEL were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in XPEL by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in XPEL during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Cim LLC boosted its stake in XPEL by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in XPEL by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 12,252 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in XPEL by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after buying an additional 10,961 shares during the period. 59.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $707,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 603,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,722,623.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $707,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 603,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,722,623.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $357,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 408,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,680,320.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,356 shares of company stock valued at $13,558,414. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on XPEL shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of XPEL in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of XPEL opened at $75.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 1.91. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.99 and a 12-month high of $87.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.45.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

