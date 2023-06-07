Sei Investments Co. Trims Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 136,267 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,789,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $544,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,824 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 30.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,744,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,950,000 after acquiring an additional 639,323 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 13,579.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 465,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,572,000 after acquiring an additional 461,977 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,922,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,880,000 after purchasing an additional 427,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in Trimble by 91.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 842,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,773,000 after purchasing an additional 402,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $49.58 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.43 and a fifty-two week high of $72.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.85.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

