Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Sold by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP cut its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 88.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,868 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 5.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHAK shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $70.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -179.53 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.72 and a twelve month high of $71.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.39.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.84 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

