Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Team17 Group (LON:TM17)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

TM17 has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 515 ($6.40) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.08) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Team17 Group Stock Down 2.8 %

TM17 opened at GBX 350 ($4.35) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 372.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 418.32. Team17 Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 335 ($4.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 500 ($6.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £510.30 million, a P/E ratio of 2,218.75, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Team17 Group news, insider Mark Crawford acquired 6,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 378 ($4.70) per share, for a total transaction of £25,031.16 ($31,117.80). 27.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its games portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

