Siam Cement Public (OTCMKTS:SCVPY) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Siam Cement Public (OTCMKTS:SCVPY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Siam Cement Public Stock Performance

Siam Cement Public stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average is $9.47. Siam Cement Public has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79.

Get Siam Cement Public alerts:

Siam Cement Public Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.0484 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th.

Siam Cement Public Company Profile

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the cement and building materials, chemicals, and packaging businesses in Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, China, and internationally. The company operates through Cement-Building Materials Business, Chemicals Business, Packaging Business, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Siam Cement Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siam Cement Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.