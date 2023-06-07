Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Bank of America

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Sight Sciences Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:SGHT opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a current ratio of 12.79. Sight Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.22.
Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 106.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $20.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Sight Sciences
Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sight Sciences (SGHT)
- Is American Airlines a Good Stock to Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- It Is Not Too Late To “Git” On Board With GitLab
- Is Frontline’s 20% Dividend Too Good To Be True?
- Hospitality’s Rebound Has A Table At Cracker Barrel
Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.