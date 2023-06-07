Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Bank of America

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Sight Sciences Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SGHT opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a current ratio of 12.79. Sight Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.22.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 106.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $20.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGHT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sight Sciences by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,695,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,822,000 after buying an additional 201,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 20.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 234,716 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sight Sciences by 5.7% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,279,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,179,000 after purchasing an additional 69,357 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Sight Sciences by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,257,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,356,000 after purchasing an additional 17,983 shares during the period. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

