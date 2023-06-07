Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,387 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 17,633 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 36,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 250,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 82,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Simmons First National

In related news, CEO Robert A. Fehlman acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,515.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Simmons First National news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $45,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,260.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Fehlman bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,515.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 43,675 shares of company stock valued at $710,780 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $14.68 and a 1-year high of $25.73. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $324.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.80 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 8.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

