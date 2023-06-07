SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Raised to “Buy” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has $177.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $157.00.

SITE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $157.30.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $151.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.44. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $97.36 and a 12-month high of $165.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.83.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $837.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.80 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,324.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 26,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 24,550 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

