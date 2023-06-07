Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,918,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,157,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,841,000 after buying an additional 483,965 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 503.5% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,716,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,488,000 after buying an additional 3,935,291 shares in the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 12.2% in the third quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 3,552,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,880,000 after acquiring an additional 387,103 shares during the period. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,950,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Six Flags Entertainment

In related news, CFO Gary Mick purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.62 per share, for a total transaction of $133,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,148.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

SIX stock opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a one year low of $16.83 and a one year high of $31.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.34.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $142.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.49 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.85.

About Six Flags Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks and water parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.