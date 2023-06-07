Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Given a $0.46 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a $0.46 price target on Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Siyata Mobile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.
Siyata Mobile Stock Down 5.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ SYTA opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Siyata Mobile has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $1.62.
About Siyata Mobile
Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It provides connected-vehicle devices and various accessories that are designed for professional fleets, such as trucks, vans, buses, ambulances, government cars, and others. The company also develops, markets, and sells rugged Push-To-Talk (PTT), mobile devices, cellular amplifiers, and various accessories.
