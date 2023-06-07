Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Given a $0.46 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a $0.46 price target on Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Siyata Mobile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Get Siyata Mobile alerts:

Siyata Mobile Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SYTA opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Siyata Mobile has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $1.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Siyata Mobile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Siyata Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Siyata Mobile in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Siyata Mobile by 42.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 992,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 294,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It provides connected-vehicle devices and various accessories that are designed for professional fleets, such as trucks, vans, buses, ambulances, government cars, and others. The company also develops, markets, and sells rugged Push-To-Talk (PTT), mobile devices, cellular amplifiers, and various accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.