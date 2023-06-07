SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Stock Position Boosted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 250.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,715 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 55.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in SJW Group by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SJW Group

In related news, Director Carl Guardino sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $59,075.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at $242,079.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Carl Guardino sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $59,075.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at $242,079.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig J. Patla sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $55,165.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,038 shares in the company, valued at $535,521.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SJW Group Stock Down 0.7 %

SJW Group stock opened at $74.68 on Wednesday. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $55.74 and a twelve month high of $83.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.38.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. SJW Group had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on SJW shares. UBS Group cut shares of SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $86.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

SJW Group Profile

(Get Rating)

SJW Group is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

