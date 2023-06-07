Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Price Target Cut to C$16.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.83.

Get Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) alerts:

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Price Performance

SKE opened at C$2.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.28. Skeena Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$0.38 and a 52-week high of C$3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$431.26 million and a PE ratio of -9.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.62.

Insider Activity at Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V)

About Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V)

In related news, Director Walter Coles Jr. sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.21, for a total transaction of C$90,877.90.

(Get Rating)

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.