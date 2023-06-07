Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNBR. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Sleep Number Price Performance

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $50.61. The company has a market capitalization of $428.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $526.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.11 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.18%. Sleep Number’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SW Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the third quarter worth approximately $14,369,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the 1st quarter worth $11,730,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth $5,195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 1st quarter worth about $5,872,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 1st quarter worth about $3,218,000.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

