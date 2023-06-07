SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,912 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SM Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,286,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $762,988,000 after purchasing an additional 676,547 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SM Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,111,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $568,344,000 after purchasing an additional 224,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SM Energy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,755,000 after purchasing an additional 842,589 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SM Energy by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,586,000 after purchasing an additional 849,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in SM Energy by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,602 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at SM Energy

In other news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $25,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 406,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,407,394.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SM Energy Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.23. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $54.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 4.41.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. SM Energy had a net margin of 41.07% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $573.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. SM Energy’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 5.89%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

