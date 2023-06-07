Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 23.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 271,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 52,167 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 18,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Square Group S LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 25.0% during the third quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SMAR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Smartsheet Stock Up 4.8 %

NYSE:SMAR opened at $51.64 on Wednesday. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $52.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.26.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 28.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.31%. The company had revenue of $212.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.08 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smartsheet

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $46,569.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,781.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $379,898.92. Following the sale, the executive now owns 10,522 shares in the company, valued at $502,109.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $46,569.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,781.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,359. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

