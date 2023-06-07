SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$36.88.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNC shares. CIBC upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Insider Activity at SNC-Lavalin Group

In other news, Senior Officer Philip David Hoare acquired 3,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$32.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$125,581.50. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Up 0.2 %

SNC-Lavalin Group Announces Dividend

SNC stock opened at C$33.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.21. SNC-Lavalin Group has a fifty-two week low of C$21.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of C$5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

