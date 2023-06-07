Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL) Shares Up 13%

Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Rating) shot up 13% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. 1,111,804 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 474% from the average session volume of 193,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Societal CDMO in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

Get Societal CDMO alerts:

Societal CDMO Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19. The company has a market cap of $66.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Societal CDMO news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 370,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,476,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,933,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Societal CDMO during the third quarter valued at about $487,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Societal CDMO during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Societal CDMO during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Societal CDMO during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Societal CDMO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. 48.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Societal CDMO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Societal CDMO, Inc is a bi-coastal CDMO with capabilities spanning pre-investigational new drug (IND) development to commercial manufacturing and packaging for a range of therapeutic dosage forms with a focus on small molecules. With expertise in solving complex problems, the company provides therapeutic development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, aseptic fill and finish, lyophilization, packaging, and logistics services to the pharmaceutical market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Societal CDMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Societal CDMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.