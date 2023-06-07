SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG) Insider Nicholas Mather Sells 560,000 Shares

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Mather sold 560,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.20), for a total transaction of £89,600 ($111,387.37).
Nicholas Mather also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 5th, Nicholas Mather sold 20,000 shares of SolGold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.21), for a total transaction of £3,400 ($4,226.75).
SolGold Price Performance
SOLG opened at GBX 16.80 ($0.21) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 18.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.71, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 4.11. SolGold Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 12.96 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 36.05 ($0.45). The stock has a market capitalization of £504.00 million, a PE ratio of -1,680.00 and a beta of 1.00.
About SolGold
SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.
