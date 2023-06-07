Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEF) Trading Down 0.1%

Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEF – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.41 and last traded at $17.47. Approximately 1,043 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 6,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.48.

Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.61.

About Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF

The Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (SDEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond portfolio that seeks current income and capital appreciation with few limitations in respect to geographic, type, credit, or duration exposure. SDEF was launched on Dec 30, 2020 and is managed by Sound Income Strategies.

