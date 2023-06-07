Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI) Shares Up 0.8%

Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI – Get Rating) shot up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.64 and last traded at $24.64. 155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

Sound Equity Income ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average is $25.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sound Equity Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Sound Equity Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Sound Equity Income ETF

The Sound Equity Income ETF (SDEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed, narrow portfolio, of US large- and mid-cap stocks, fundamentally selected for capital appreciation and dividend yield. SDEI was launched on Dec 30, 2020 and is managed by Sound Income Strategies.

