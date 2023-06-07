Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.30

Spectral Medical Inc. (TSE:EDT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.30 and traded as high as C$0.30. Spectral Medical shares last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 35,020 shares traded.

Spectral Medical Stock Down 6.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$79.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.33.

Get Spectral Medical alerts:

Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.55 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Spectral Medical Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spectral Medical

Spectral Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock and renal disease in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spectral Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectral Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.