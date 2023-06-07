Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.14.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SAVE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Shares of NYSE:SAVE opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $25.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.43.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.07. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 61,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

