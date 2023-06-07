Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) & Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Financial Analysis

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) and Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.1% of Sportradar Group shares are held by institutional investors. 73.2% of Cyxtera Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sportradar Group and Cyxtera Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sportradar Group 1.60% 1.50% 0.73% Cyxtera Technologies -84.13% -116.69% -15.77%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sportradar Group $769.46 million 17.69 $11.48 million $0.04 306.58 Cyxtera Technologies $746.00 million 0.02 -$355.10 million ($3.56) -0.02

This table compares Sportradar Group and Cyxtera Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sportradar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cyxtera Technologies. Cyxtera Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sportradar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Sportradar Group has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyxtera Technologies has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sportradar Group and Cyxtera Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sportradar Group 1 3 5 0 2.44 Cyxtera Technologies 2 3 3 0 2.13

Sportradar Group currently has a consensus price target of $14.83, indicating a potential upside of 20.99%. Cyxtera Technologies has a consensus price target of $4.82, indicating a potential upside of 7,329.01%. Given Cyxtera Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cyxtera Technologies is more favorable than Sportradar Group.

Summary

Sportradar Group beats Cyxtera Technologies on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies. In addition, the company provides sports entertainment, gaming solution, and sports solutions, as well as live streaming solution for online, mobile, and retail sports betting. Further, its software solutions address the entire sports betting value chain from traffic generation and advertising technology to the collection, processing, and extrapolation of data and odds, as well as to visualization solutions, risk management, and platform services. Sportradar Group AG was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in St. Gallen, Switzerland.

About Cyxtera Technologies

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

