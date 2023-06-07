Srinivas Tallapragada Sells 150,344 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,786,716.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 23rd, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,261 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $424,977.56.

CRM opened at $212.85 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.74. The firm has a market cap of $207.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 560.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Societe Generale cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

