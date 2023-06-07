Standard Lithium (CVE:SLI) Trading Up 1%

Standard Lithium Ltd. (CVE:SLI – Get Rating) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.87 and last traded at C$5.86. 64,701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 89,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Lithium in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Standard Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -45.08 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 25.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.11.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

Further Reading

