Starbox Group (NASDAQ:STBX) Trading Up 3.8%

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Rating) shares were up 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.03 and last traded at $3.01. Approximately 306,755 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 373,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.94.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbox Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Starbox Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Starbox Group by 15,907.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 16,544 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbox Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbox Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 0.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides digital advertising services to retail merchant advertisers through websites and mobile apps in Malaysia. It connects retail merchants with individual online and offline shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebate programs offered by retail merchants.

